Publix store's across Florida are reminding customers not to do this

Publix's supermarkets across the Sunshine State are reminding customers about a policy regarding pets.

Recently, photos of signs posted inside and outside of Publix supermarkets in Florida have begun to circulate on social media.

The signs are reminding the public that pets are not allowed – emotional support animals included – in the store. Some stores in Central Florida have implemented the new signage near the store's outside curb and on the door of the entrances.

Publix said pets whose "sole function is to provide comfort, companionship, or emotional support do not qualify as service animals, and are not permitted inside the store even with a doctor's note."

Publix cites federal law as the reason why pets are not allowed in the store while pointing out that service dogs are allowed inside the store.

One of the signs reads:

"Misrepresenting your pet as a service animal negatively impacts the quality of life and independence for service animal users. Under Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia law, it is illegal to fraudulently misrepresent your pet as a service animal."

This policy isn't new – the store has just recently initiated new signage across several of its Florida stores.