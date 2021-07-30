Publix requiring employees to wear face masks starting Monday

article

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, Lakeland-based grocer Publix is requiring its workers to mask up again.

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, Publix said in a news release that it is requiring its associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings inside all Publix locations.

Although Publix workers are not required to get vaccinated, a spokeswoman said in a news release that all Publix associates are encouraged to get the vaccine.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to recommend all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth in all public, indoor areas.