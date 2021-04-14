Publix opens vaccine portal for Moderna shots only

article

Publix reopened its COVID-19 vaccine reservation portal on Wednesday morning, but is only offering the Moderna vaccine after Florida agreed to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine usage.

The portal is open for Lake, Flagler, Sumter and Alachua counties.

Wednesday's are normally reserved for those who want to book a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA recommended a "pause" in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

Following the announcement, Publix adjusted its vaccine distribution plan that will only include the 2-dose Moderna vaccine for now.

Florida residents can book their appointment for the Moderna vaccine at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

