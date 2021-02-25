Publix now administering COVID-19 vaccines at all 730 Florida pharmacies

Publix is opening its online reservation system for COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies, the company announced late Thursday afternoon.

Appointment scheduling starts Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

This includes resuming scheduling for appointments in Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, and Marion counties, previously paused due to shipping disruptions caused by last week’s winter weather.

"We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need."

People aged 65 and up must make an appointment and can do so through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies. View a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine.

In an effort to reach more underserved communities, Winn-Dixie has announced that it too will be expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines to 10 additional counties and 26 new store locations. This is in addition to the 43 stores that have previously administered the vaccines throughout the state of Florida.

State healthcare agencies are reporting an increase of 6,640 new coronavirus cases from a Wednesday count. The Florida Department of Health said there were an additional 138 deaths.

Taking into account the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, this brings the total cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic to 1,892,301, with a total number of Florida resident deaths at 30,478. Total non-resident deaths stand at 540.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. On Wednesday, 24,499 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 19,938 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 1,539,770 have completed both rounds.

