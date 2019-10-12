Publix issues recall for white American cheese in deli

article

Publix is issuing a voluntary recall of its name brand Deli White American Cheese because it may contain "foreign material."

The Lakeland-based grocery chain said the cheese is sourced from Great Lakes Cheese, and was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores.

The affected cheese was sold in stores between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11, Publix said. No other cheese products are impacted by the recall.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director.

Customers can return the product to the store for a full refund.

Those with additional questions can call Publix's customer care department at 1-800-242-1227.