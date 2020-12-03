Publix donates $2.5 million to housing and shelter programs

article

Publix continues its mission to give back to the community by donating $2.5 million to housing and shelter programs throughout the Southeast.

The money will go to support 113 Habitat for Humanity affiliates and 76 additional organizations.

The Lakeland-based grocer made the announcement on Thursday, which is National Roof Over Your Head Day.

MORE NEWS: Florida woman buys $5 scratch-off at Publix, wins $1 million

"A home often represents stability and independence in one’s life. In what has already been a difficult year, there are far too many people in our country struggling with housing insecurity,” said Publix Super Markets Charities Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio. “Through this donation, we remain committed to supporting partners like Habitat for Humanity to help build hope in our communities. We are proud to carry on the legacy of George Jenkins, our founder, to do good, together, for those in need.”

MORE NEWS: Publix buys over 11 million pounds of produce, 500K gallons of milk from farmers to donate to food banks

Advertisement

Over the last 6 years, Publix has donated more than $25 million to Habitat for Humanity affiliates and other nonprofit organizations providing housing and shelter services.

“With so many people across our nation without access to decent and affordable housing, we are grateful for the continued support of Publix Super Markets Charities,” said HabiJax President and CEO Monte Walker. “Through PSMC’s generosity, we are able to help families put roofs over their heads and realize their dreams of homeownership.”