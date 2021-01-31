Publix denies woman who reportedly donated to Trump campaign has involvement with operations

article

Publix has denied that a woman found by the Wall Street Journal to have given money towards President Trump's campaign, which went on to fuel the January 6th rally prior to the Capitol riot, has any influence over its business operations or represents the company.

According to the Wall Street Journal, radio show host Alex Jones pledged more than $50,000 in money for a planned January 6 event in exchange for a guaranteed top speaking slot of his choice.

In addition, the report said that Jones also helped arrange for Julie Jenkins Fancelli, who the Wall Street Journal claims is a prominent donor to the Trump campaign and heiress to the Publix Super Markets Inc., to commit $300,000 through a fundraising official for former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign. This went on to pay for "the lion’s share of the roughly $500,000 rally at the Ellipse where Mr. Trump spoke," the report said.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine: Here's the next time you can book an appointment at Publix

However, Publix released a statement on Saturday stating that "Mrs. Fancelli is not an employee of Publix Super Markets, and is neither involved in our business operations, nor does she represent the company in any way. We cannot comment on Mrs. Fancelli's actions."

They went on to say that "the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. The deplorable actions that occurred that day do not represent the values, work or opinions of Publix Super Markets."

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.