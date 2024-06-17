Public input sought as Brightline plans stop in Brevard County

Brightline is coming to Brevard County, and the proposed station will be more than just a train stop.

The public is invited to weigh in on plans for this significant investment, though some argue that taxpayer funds should not support a private business.

The proposed Brightline station aims to be a comprehensive hub featuring shopping, housing, and restaurants.

The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization has launched an online survey to gather community input on the development of the passenger rail station. The organization hopes travelers will stay and enjoy the Space Coast rather than merely pass through.

The "Shape Your Station" survey allows residents to share their thoughts on the station’s development, accessibility features, and overall desired experience.

The survey will be open for public participation until June 30 and can be accessed here.