Protesters set up guillotine outside of Jeff Bezos’ DC home

Protesters have set up a guillotine outside a complex in Washington, D.C., where Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly has a home, according to social media and multiple reports.

A sign read: “Support our poor communities. Not our wealthy men.”

A protester at the location can be seen in a video saying: “When they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

A flyer circulated online promoted an event at the location and mentioned Chris Smalls, an Amazon employee who organized a work stoppage over coronavirus safety measures at the company's warehouse on Staten Island, New York, and was later fired.

Amazon said Smalls was fired for “violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk.”

Bezos has a primary residence in Washington state and also spends time in New York City.

