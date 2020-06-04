Protesters march through streets of Downtown Orlando despite 8 p.m. curfew, weather

Hundreds of people hit the streets of downtown Orlando for day six of protests.

The large group began gathering at city hall around 3 p.m. That’s where people took turns sharing their stories and messages along with chants in memory of George Floyd.

Luis Barrios they hope through the protests they can build a better relationship with law enforcement.

“Have one officer show them you know people talk about their testimonies and have them understand people are actually suffering, people actually hurting and all they want to feel is secure,” he said.

“If we can touch one officer’s heart and have them spread that to the unit, that’s the best thing we can do.” He added today’s focus was on policy change.

“So for today, again, we’re just gonna talk about the policy changes…get people to understand -- if you really want true change, you have to vote,” he said.

The group eventually left City Hall around 5:30 p.m. to march to various locations. Shortly after 6 p.m., hundreds were blocking the intersection of Colonial Drive and Rosalind Avenue, as observed by a FOX 35 News crew.

Orlando police officers followed the group as they navigated the streets.

An 8 p.m. curfew remains in effect for parts of downtown Orlando. The rest of Orange County’s is at 10 p.m.