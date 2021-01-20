Protesters gather at Florida Capitol on day of Biden's Inauguration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A small group of protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee as Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America.
Shortly after noon, when the transfer of power was complete, FOX 35 reporter Robert Guadarrama spotted about a dozen pro-Trump supporters outside the Capitol.
"All peace, at this time," he wrote on Twitter.
Some of the supporters said that Trump actually won the election.
Eventually, one counter-protester showed up, stating that he is spreading a message of unity.
"One country, one flag, united we stand," he told FOX 35.
