Protesters gather at Florida Capitol on day of Biden's Inauguration

A small group of protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee as Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

Shortly after noon, when the transfer of power was complete, FOX 35 reporter Robert Guadarrama spotted about a dozen pro-Trump supporters outside the Capitol.

"All peace, at this time," he wrote on Twitter.

Some of the supporters said that Trump actually won the election.

Eventually, one counter-protester showed up, stating that he is spreading a message of unity.

"One country, one flag, united we stand," he told FOX 35.

