Protest for abortion rights being held at Orlando City Hall on Saturday

A protest in support of abortion rights is happening at Orlando City Hall on Saturday following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, now giving states the final say.

The demonstration is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m., according to a social media post.

Following the controversial ruling on Friday, pro-choice advocates marched through downtown Orlando on Friday night with signs and chanted as they spread a message of determination.

Local Democrats and abortion advocacy groups spoke to a packed crowd.

"I do this work for '17-year-old me' who had to get her abortion on her own. I didn’t know abortion funds existed. I needed to ask permission from a judge. I paid for it, and got my own attorney. I do this work so people know they are not alone. And needing an abortion is nothing to be ashamed of," said Stephanie Pineiro, with Florida Access Network.

While Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reignited the political debate about abortion rights, groups such as the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops heralded it.

"Now, decision-making on abortion policy is once again in the hands of the American people and their elected officials. This is a momentous step towards establishing a more robust culture of life," the Catholic bishops said in a statement.

Several Florida lawmakers spoke out after Friday's ruling, including Governor Ron DeSantis, who said the "prayers of millions upon millions of Americans" have been answered. He released the following statement:

"The prayers of millions have been answered. For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people's role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts.

Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare."

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called the Supreme Court's ruling "a tragic day for women in America" while Florida Senator Rick Scott tweeted "Today #LifeWins!"

The ruling stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.