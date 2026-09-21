‘It’s heartbreaking’: Florida dog attack leaves pet facing possible paw amputation

The Brief A 3-year-old dog named Yumi faces possible paw amputation after a Great Dane dug through a damaged fence during a Brevard County dog attack. Animal Control officers and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident and may cite the neighboring dog's owners. Yumi's owners have spent thousands of dollars in vet bills for daily treatments and are considering small claims court.



A Florida dog is recovering, but could still lose its paw, weeks after it was attacked by another dog on the other side of a fence, according to the dog's owners.

Homeowners: Dog nearly drug through fence

The backstory:

Taylor and Jered Jahnke said their 3-year-old dog, Yumi, was in the yard on Sept. 10 when a neighbor's dog dug through a weak part of a wooden fence, attacked her, and pulled her to the other side.

Yumi's paw pad was nearly ripped off and her shoulder was damaged, Jered said, which has required daily visits to their local veterinarian, among other treatments.

"She's had to have necrosis removed, so there's potential for amputation, it could go that bad, so yeah, it’s terrifying," Jered said.

The Jahnke's said the neighboring property is a rental, and alleged that the neighbor's side of the fence had been damaged for a while. They also alleged that their other dog, Shiba, was attacked by the same dog previously.

What they're saying:

"Now she’s terrified. It’s heartbreaking," said Taylor.

"She’s a sad little lady and it’s so sad to see," she said.

Animal Services is investigating, citations could be issued

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 that Brevard County Animal Services has opened an investigation into the alleged dog attack, and that depending on the investigation, it's possible that citations could be issued. So far, no citations have been issued.

BCSO said the other dog was a Great Dane.

The other side:

FOX 35 attempted to reach the neighbors for comment, but were unsuccessful. No one answered the door when FOX 35's knocked on it on Monday, and attempts to reach the landlord were also unsuccessful.

The Jahnke's said since the incident, the neighbor's appear to have installed some sort of barrier on their side of the fence.

What's next:

The Jahnke's said they've spent thousands of dollars on vet bills, and it's still possible Yumi may have to have her foot amputated. They have launched a GoFundMe to help with those bills.