Ormond Beach police officer shot at hospital Sunday, officials say

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An Ormond Beach police officer was shot at a hospital on Sunday following a separate incident at Daytona College, according to the police department.

What we know:

Police responded to the campus on South Nova Road after an aggravated battery call.

According to investigators, the suspect assaulted an elderly couple.

In another incident, police say the suspect shot a police officer at a hospital in Daytona Beach.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the officer's condition.

It's also unclear what led to the incidents.

Daytona Beach Police and Ormond Beach Police will hold a joint press conference this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.