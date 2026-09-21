Florida woman arrested after 2 people stabbed at Marion County home, deputies say

article

The Brief A 33-year-old woman is accused of stabbing two people inside a Marion County home, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Amy Hogg repeatedly stabbed a man who broke up a dispute between her and another woman. The man died. The woman said Hogg was a family friend who had come to stay with them the evening before.



A Florida woman was arrested after two people were stabbed at a home in Marion County over the weekend, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Amy Hogg, 33, stabbed a man and a woman inside a residence on W. Highway 318 after a dispute.

Dispute leads to stabbing

When deputies arrived at the residence around 3:15 a.m., they found a man with "multiple lacerations." The man died at the scene.

Deputies also found a woman who had also been stabbed.

The woman told investigators that Hogg was a family friend who had come to stay with the couple the evening before.

They began drinking and Hogg became intoxicated before starting an argument with her, the woman told investigators.

The argument escalated into Hogg pushing the woman, the woman told deputies.

The man intervened and separated the two women.

A short time later, the woman said she heard Hogg and the man yelling, so she called 911. The woman told investigators she found the man bleeding o the floor and gasping for air.

Hogg allegedly stabbed the man several times until the woman was able to disarm her, according to deputies.

Hogg faces multiple charges

Hogg was arrested and taken to a hospital.

Deputies said she faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Once she's medically cleared, Hogg will be taken to the Marion County Jail.