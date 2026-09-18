2 arrested after violent motel attack in Kissimmee, officials say

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The Brief Authorities said the victims were tied up inside their motel room during a dispute over money involving another couple. The suspects allegedly assaulted both victims with a metal bar before taking their cellphones, money and jewelry. The two were identified as 38-year-old Glorimar Ramos-Pagon and 37-year-old Salvi Sola-Torres.



Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Siesta Motor Inn in Kissimmee on September 17, following a reported kidnapping and beating involving a man and woman who were allegedly held captive inside their motel room the night before.

According to officials, the incident occurred on the night of September 16 at the Siesta Motor Inn, located at 4657 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

What we know:

Authorities said the victims were tied up inside their motel room during a dispute over money involving another couple. The suspects allegedly assaulted both victims with a metal bar before taking their cellphones, money and jewelry.

Detectives later located the two suspects at the Siesta Motor Inn and took them into custody.

The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Glorimar Ramos-Pagon and 37-year-old Salvi Sola-Torres.

Officials say that both were arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of Battery and False Imprisonment/Kidnapping, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Sola-Torres also faces an additional charge related to a violation, although the information provided did not specify the nature of that charge.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the charges are allegations.