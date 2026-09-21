Health First cuts over 200 jobs in Brevard County

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The Brief Health First has cut over 200 jobs across its operations in Brevard County. The company said most of the affected positions are in administrative, management and clerical support roles. Health First sent a WARN notice to the state about the "mass layoffs" that would go into effect this month.



Health First has eliminated over 200 jobs, about 2% of its workforce, the health system has announced.

Most of the affected positions are in administrative, management and clerical support roles.

In a statement, Health First said the cuts came after a "careful review of how we can best continue delivering on our mission to improve the health and wellness of the communities we serve."

Eliminated positions

Health First sent a WARN notice about the layoffs to the state.

In the notice, the company listed the departments and number of employees.

Accounting - 1

Actuarial and Underwriting - 1

Actuarial Medicare - 1

Administration - 1

Analytic Department - 1

Associate Services - 2

Care Continuum Community Hlth - 1

CHA Services Gateway - 5

Clinical Administration - 1

Clinical EHR Support Systems - 1

Clinical Integration Services - 7

Clinical Operations - 2

Clinical Quality - 5

Coding and Documentation - 38

Commercial Individual Sales - 2

Corporate Integrity - 1

Corporate Legal Department - 1

Data Management - 2

Design and Construction - 1

Emergency Department - 4

Emergency Preparedness - 1

End User Experience - 1

ERP Support Systems - 1

Extensivist Med SpyGlass - 4

Family Pharmacy - 5

Finance Administration - 1

Financial Analytics - 1

Gateway - 2

Hedis - 2

HF Claims Administration - 1

HF Med Group Administration - 1

HFFP Gateway - 1

HFFP Viera - 1

HFHP Corporate Integrity - 1

HFMG Coding - 35

HFMG Security - 3

HRMC Hospital at Home - 22

IT Admin - 2

IT Service Management - 1

IT Services Business Analysis - 4

Learning Innovations - 1

Malabar Internal Medician Gen - 1

Marketing and Communications - 1

Medicare Sales - 2

Member Appeals Grievances - 2

Member Enrollment Billing - 5

Network Engineering - 1

Neuro - 1

Nursing Administration - 1

Office of Experience - 1

Operations Support Services - 8

Patient Safety Department - 2

Pharmacy - 1

Phys Admin - 1

Practice Optimization - 4

Prod Developmnt and Governance - 1

Production Engineering - 1

Project Management Office - 4

Sales Operations - 2

Spiritual Care - 1

Surgical Svs Support Personnel - 2

System Configuration - 1

Talent Acquisition - 1

Workforce Management Analytics - 2

Health First said that affected workers will receive a 60-day paid notice period with full pay and benefits continuing throughout that period.

The company said it is also helping affected employees with their job search, including exploring other positions within the company.

Health First said it's still recruiting for clinical and other essential roles and that the cuts will not result in hospital or emergency department closures.

Some programs eliminated

Along with the cuts, Health First announced it was ending some programs and services.

The Hospital at Home program is ending with current patients receiving care through the program until their care is complete.

The Integrated Care program at Health First's Viera location is closing. Viera patients will be transferred to the Gateway team.

Health First Medical Group is also ending its standalone health assessment program.

The company said that it is contacting affected patients directly about the changes.