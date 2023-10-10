Programming note: How to watch FOX 35 News during 2023 MLB Playoffs
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers in the 2023 MLB Playoffs on Tuesday – and you can watch both games on FOX 35! The Astros-Twins game starts at 4 p.m., followed by the Orioles-Rangers game at 8 p.m.
If you're looking for FOX 35 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., we have you covered! Those newscasts will air on our secondary channel, FOX 35 Plus (65.1). We will also stream the newscast on FOX35Orlando.com, in the FOX 35 News app, and in the FOX Local TV app. You can also watch via the live video player above.
How to stream FOX 35 News
- FOX Local TV app: If you have a SmartTV with Roku, AmazonFire TV, AndroidTV, or AppleTV, search "FOX Local" in the TV app store. You can watch live newscasts, as well as our latest stories, reports, and investigations. Visit www.FOX35Orlando.com/foxlocal for step-by-step instructions.
- FOX 35 News app: Download the FOX 35 News app to your smartphone to watch live newscasts, daily weather reports, as well as to read the latest news stories and headlines.
- FOX35Orlando.com: You can also visit www.FOX35Orlando.com or www.FOX35Orlando.com/live to stream our newscasts. Look for the video player at the top of the website.