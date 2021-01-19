Private college's specialty plate discontinued under new law

article

A specialty license plate for Edward Waters College in Jacksonville is the first to be discontinued under a new law passed by the Florida Legislature last year.

The law requires the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to discontinue the specialty plate with the fewest number in circulation each Jan. 1.

Previously, most university plates had been exempt from minimum tag sales. The school had 714 registrations as of Jan. 1.

The number is higher than 12 other private schools that opted to participate in a new simple standard template enacted by the law.

Those schools with fewer registrations than Edward Waters include Lynn University, Florida Hospital College, St. Thomas University, Southeastern University, Florida College, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Keiser University, Ringling College of Art and Design, Eckerd College, Florida Southern, and St. Leo University.

Those registrations act in a combined manner in determining rankings.