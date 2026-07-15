Princess crew member dies after going overboard on voyage out of Florida port

The Brief A Princess Cruises crew member has died after going overboard during a week-long Western Caribbean voyage. The cruise line confirmed the tragedy after an extensive search-and-recovery operation was assisted by local maritime authorities and the crew of the nearby Carnival Jubilee. While the Regal Princess initially canceled its stop in Cozumel due to search delays, the cruise line has since revised the itinerary to add the port call back for a July 16 arrival before returning to Fort Lauderdale this weekend.



A Princess Cruises crew member has died after going overboard on a Caribbean voyage, the cruise line confirmed.

Princess Cruises extended its deepest sympathies to the crew member's family and offered grief support services to affected guests and crew members.

What we know:

While sailing in the waters off the coast of Cancún, Mexico, a crew member went overboard, prompting an urgent search-and-recovery operation.

According to the ship's itinerary, the Regal Princess sails out of Fort Lauderdale with stops at Cozumel and Belize.

Princess Cruises provided FOX 35 a statement confirming the death of a crew member after local maritime authorities and the crew of the Carnival Jubilee assisted in search and rescue efforts, the cruise line said.

Princess Cruises has not publicly identified the crew member. It's not known at what point of the trip they fell overboard or what events led to the incident.

What's next:

Following the conclusion of the recovery efforts, the Regal Princess departed the waters near Cancún to resume its journey.

Due to the delays caused by the search, the ship's scheduled stop in Cozumel was canceled, but was later added back to the itinerary for a July 16 arrival. Regal Princess is still expected to return to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale as scheduled on Saturday, July 18.