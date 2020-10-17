Preview: Orlando City travels to face New York Red Bulls on Sunday

article

Orlando City SC (8-2-7, 31 points) travels to take on the New York Red Bulls (7-8-3, 24 points) on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The match will be locally broadcast on Fox 35 Plus with Evan Weston and Miguel Gallardo on the call, while also being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.

“[We’re] getting ready for New York Red Bulls in their place. A short turnaround, but we’re used to it already, I actually like that and I’m optimistic like always. We will go and fight for those points,” Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. “They’re a team that is very aggressive in their press and trying to counter right away through the middle. When we faced them here, I thought it was a validation of their model. They came with different patterns, but we kept being loyal to our ways and we had a very good game. Despite it being the same rival, I think the games are quite different. We will be prepared to continue with our model and our ideas and we will prepare for them.”

The match will serve as the Lions second against the Red Bulls in just over a two-week stretch, taking a 3-1 victory on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Exploria Stadium. Daryl Dike, Júnior Urso and Antonio Carlos all found the back of the net for City on the night to take all three points at home.

City will look for its 12th-consecutive result on Sunday night, its most recent contest ending in a 1-1 draw against NYCFC in downtown Orlando. Chris Mueller scored the lone goal for the Lions in the match in the 18th minute, while goalkeeper Brian Rowe registered a season-high seven saves to preserve the draw on the night in his 100th-career MLS regular season start.

Mueller leads the Lions with eight goals this season, followed by Daryl Dike, Nani and Benji Michel with four apiece. The 2018 MLS SuperDraft selection also holds the team high in assists with six to his credit.

Advertisement

The Red Bulls come into Sunday’s match following a 1-1 draw on the road at Toronto FC at the midweek. Alejandro Pozuelo converted from the penalty spot for the home side in the 23rd minute, but the visitors leveled in the 77th behind a finish from Caden Clark to split the points on the night.

Daniel Royer leads RBNY with four goals this season, followed by six others at two apiece. Kaku leads the side in assists in 2020, having recorded four thus far through the campaign.

Following Sunday’s match, the Lions will continue on the road on Saturday, Oct. 24, making the quick trip south to face intrastate foes Inter Miami CF at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.