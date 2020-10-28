President Trump, Joe Biden to hold dueling Thursday rallies in Tampa

Both presidential candidates will be campaigning in Tampa -- on the same day.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Tampa holding separate campaign rallies as they push for any last-minute voters in the battleground state.

Trump's campaign announced Wednesday the rally will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the north parking lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is also an early voting site as well as a COVID-19 testing location.

On Tuesday, his daughter, Ivanka, took the stage in Sarasota.

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign announced his return to Tampa on Monday, but there is no word yet on where or what time his campaign event will take place.

The campaign stops come just days before Election Day, and while Florida voters have turned out in record-breaking numbers.

So far, at least 62 million Americans have already voted, that's more than the mail-in and early in-person voting totals from the 2016 election. In Florida, 41% of registered voters have already cast their ballots, either by mail or at early-voting locations. Back in 1992, 83% of Florida voters cast ballots.

