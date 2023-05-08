Expand / Collapse search

Preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:37PM
3.4-magnitude quake rattles near Las Flores in LA

The USGS confirms a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Las Flores.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled the West Los Angeles area on Monday morning. 

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 8:05 a.m. about a mile northwest of Las Flores, which is near Malibu just east of La Costa Beach.

It was recorded at a depth of about 4 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Initially, the USGS said it was a 3.4-magnitude quake.

snapshot-2023-05-08T082158.849.jpg


USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

