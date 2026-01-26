Winter storm: More than 100 flights canceled at Orlando International Airport

The Brief Travelers are seeing flights delayed and or canceled after the U.S. was hit with a dangerous winter storm. More than 100 flights were canceled at Orlando International Airport as of Monday as weather impacted major hubs such as Atlanta, New York and Philadelphia. Major U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers due to the storm.



As a massive winter storm continues to impact much of the U.S., travelers are seeing flights delayed and/or canceled.

Major hubs such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis, Raleigh, Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York are all dealing with ice and snow.

Severe weather conditions in those hubs have caused disruptions at Orlando International Airport.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed, leaving some travelers stranded.

What we know:

As of Monday, there were 122 flight cancellations at MCO and 55 delays, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

Across the country, nearly 11,000 flights were canceled on Sunday. That's the most cancellations in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Monday is expected to be one of the worst days to travel.

How to check flight status?

Before heading to the airport, make sure to check the status of your flight. Experts recommend checking directly with the airline.

Major U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers due to the storm, allowing travelers to change their plans without penalty.