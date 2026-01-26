Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
7
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County

Winter storm: More than 100 flights canceled at Orlando International Airport

By
Published  January 26, 2026 8:00am EST
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Travelers are seeing flights delayed and or canceled after the U.S. was hit with a dangerous winter storm.
    • More than 100 flights were canceled at Orlando International Airport as of Monday as weather impacted major hubs such as Atlanta, New York and Philadelphia.
    • Major U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers due to the storm.

ORLANDO, Fla. - As a massive winter storm continues to impact much of the U.S., travelers are seeing flights delayed and/or canceled. 

Major hubs such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis, Raleigh, Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York are all dealing with ice and snow. 

Severe weather conditions in those hubs have caused disruptions at Orlando International Airport. 

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed, leaving some travelers stranded. 

What we know:

As of Monday, there were 122 flight cancellations at MCO and 55 delays, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. 

Across the country, nearly 11,000 flights were canceled on Sunday. That's the most cancellations in a single day since the start of the pandemic. 

Monday is expected to be one of the worst days to travel.

How to check flight status?

Before heading to the airport, make sure to check the status of your flight. Experts recommend checking directly with the airline.

Major U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers due to the storm, allowing travelers to change their plans without penalty. 

The Source: This story was written with information gathered from Orlando International Airport and previous FOX 35 reporting.

