Powerball: Florida Publix shopper wins $1 million from lucky ticket

A shopper at a Lake County grocery store became an instant millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

What we know:

The Powerball drawing took place on Monday, March 24, with the winning numbers being 6, 23, 35, 36, 47, and Powerball 12.

A Quick Pick ticket sold at the Publix located at 1120 Bichara Boulevard in Lady Lake matched all the numbers except the Powerball, earning the lucky player a $1 million second-tier prize.

What's next:

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

For those still hoping to strike it big, the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 26, offering an estimated $484 million jackpot, which has a cash value of $228.1 million.

How to claim Florida Lottery prize money

You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.

By the numbers:

In person:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.

Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.

Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.

By mail:

Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.

The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

