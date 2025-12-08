Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million

The Brief The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no big winners. According to lottery officials, the jackpot is now an estimated $875 million, with a cash value of $403.6 million. The jackpot has rolled over since September.



The Powerball jackpot has now reached an estimated $875 million after no one won the grand prize in Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44 with a Powerball of 7.

The estimated cash value of the grand prize is now $403. 6 million.

Although there was no big winner, a ticket matching all five numbers was sold in Florida, according to lottery officials. The ticket, worth $1 million, was sold at a Circle K in Fernandina Beach.

Jackpot keeps rolling over

The most recent Powerball jackpot was won on Sept. 6, with two tickets sold in Texas and Missouri matching all five numbers plus the powerball. The $1.79 billion jackpot was the second-largest grand prize in the game's history, according to lottery officials.

Since then, no one has won the big prize, causing the Powerball jackpot to continue to roll over.

Powerball: How to play the game

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

The next drawing is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 10:59 p.m. ET. Watch the drawing live.