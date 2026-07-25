Man shoots boyfriend of his children's mother in Orange City dispute, police say

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The Brief Police said the shooting happened at an Orange City apartment complex on Friday evening. One suspect is in custody after the incident.



One man is in custody after police said he shot the current boyfriend of his kids' mother at an Orange City apartment complex, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Officers said the shooting happened at the Reserve at Orange City apartment complex around 11:15 p.m.

Early investigation showed the victim and 27-year-old Malik Brown got into a dispute. Brown, who was inside a vehicle at the time of the dispute, fired multiple shot from inside the vehicle and struck the victim multiple times, according to police.

Officials said police were able to secure the scene quickly and take Brown into custody. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Brown faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and child neglect.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Orange City PD or submit a tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.