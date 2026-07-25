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Orlando weather: Sizzling weekend heat, stormy afternoons ahead

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Weather Forecast
Published July 25, 2026 7:51 AM EDT
Published July 25, 2026 7:51 AM EDT
Orlando weather: Sizzling weekend heat, stormy afternoons ahead
Orlando weather: Sizzling weekend heat, stormy afternoons ahead

Orlando weather: Sizzling weekend heat, stormy afternoons ahead

Keep the AC cranked and stay hydrated, though a 40% chance of late-afternoon or evening storms could bring brief relief before settling into a warm, muggy night with a low around 78°. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s going to be a sizzler today with highs reaching 96°, but thick humidity will make it feel like 107° to 109° outside. 

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Keep the AC cranked and stay hydrated, though a 40% chance of late-afternoon or evening storms could bring brief relief before settling into a warm, muggy night with a low around 78°. 

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The rain chances ramp up significantly on Sunday after a partly cloudy morning, reaching 70% by the afternoon with temperatures topping out at 94°.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Looking ahead to next week, expect a classic summertime pattern from Monday through Friday. 

Daily highs will hover around 93° with a dependable 60% to 70% chance of afternoon thunderstorms rolling through each day. 

Tracking the tropics

The tropics are completely quiet, with zero threat of tropical development over the next seven days.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by meteorologist Brooks Garner on July 25, 2026.

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