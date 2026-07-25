Orlando weather: Sizzling weekend heat, stormy afternoons ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s going to be a sizzler today with highs reaching 96°, but thick humidity will make it feel like 107° to 109° outside.
Keep the AC cranked and stay hydrated, though a 40% chance of late-afternoon or evening storms could bring brief relief before settling into a warm, muggy night with a low around 78°.
What will the weather look like tomorrow?
What to Expect:
The rain chances ramp up significantly on Sunday after a partly cloudy morning, reaching 70% by the afternoon with temperatures topping out at 94°.
Looking ahead
What to Expect:
Looking ahead to next week, expect a classic summertime pattern from Monday through Friday.
Daily highs will hover around 93° with a dependable 60% to 70% chance of afternoon thunderstorms rolling through each day.
Tracking the tropics
The tropics are completely quiet, with zero threat of tropical development over the next seven days.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by meteorologist Brooks Garner on July 25, 2026.