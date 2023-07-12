Here are winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing with estimated jackpot at $750M

article

The Powerball jackpot continued to climb, reaching an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Monday night's Powerball drawing. The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million .

The winning numbers for Wednesday, July 12, 2023, are: 23-35-45-66-67, and the Powerball is 20.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

Powerball costs $2 per ticket to play. A Powerball with Power Play ticket costs $3 per play. A Powerball with Double Play ticket costs $3 per play. A Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets costs $4 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states , the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

How do you play Powerball?

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any authorized Florida Lottery retail location. Players can choose their numbers by filling out a paper playslip at the retail location, a digital playslip via the Florida Lottery mobile app, or by telling the retailer the numbers they wish to play. On the playslip, select five numbers from 1 to 69 in the upper play area and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 in the lower play area. Players also have the option of requesting Quick Pick for some or all of their numbers by marking the QP box in the upper and/or lower play areas of the playslip.



For two chances to win in two drawings, players can add Double Play for $1 more per play. Double Play will apply to all panels, including Quick Pick selections and Advance Play.



To claim $2 million when matching all five white balls, or to multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x (or 10x if the jackpot is less than $150 million), players can add Power Play for $1 more per play. To add Power Play, mark the Power Play box located on the left side of the Powerball playslip. Power Play will apply to all panels and Quick Pick boxes marked on the playslip.

How do you win Powerball?

Players win the jackpot by matching, in any order, the five numbers drawn from the first set of balls and the Powerball drawn from the second set. Players win other great POWERBALL prizes, ranging from $4 up to $1 million, by matching non-jackpot winning combinations.

When is the Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 10 p.m. on draw nights. There will be a 5-minute sales break between 10 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. ET on the night of the Powerball drawings, and sales after 10:05 p.m. ET will be for the next drawing.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot to date?

The largest Powerball jackpot to date was a whopping $1.5 billion shared by winners in Florida, Tennessee, and California on January 13, 2016.

Tips for choosing winning numbers

According to lottonumbers.com, the most common numbers picked in the past are (white balls):

61: Drawn 78 times

32: Drawn 77 times

63: Drawn 73 times

21: Drawn 73 times

69: Drawn 71 times

36: Drawn 70 times

23: Drawn 70 times

39: Drawn 69 times

62: Drawn 69 times

59: Drawn 68 times

As for the most drawn red Powerball, those include:

24: Drawn 45 times

18: Drawn 42 times

4: Drawn 36 times

13: Drawn 34 times

21: Drawn 34 times

10: Drawn 33 times

6: Drawn 33 times

26: Drawn 33 times

19: Drawn 32 times

Don't go with a 'Quick Pick'

Powerball numbers are chosen randomly, so why not let a computer do the same for you? Richard Lustig has won seven lottery grand prizes and says that Quick Picks always give you a different set of numbers, therefore your odds are always going to be their worst.

"There is a common misconception that the odds of winning differ depending on whether you choose your own numbers or go for a Quick Pick," Powerball.net reports. "That is not true; your chances of winning are exactly the same in both cases."

How much would you get after taxes if you won?

While you're dreaming of what you would do with all that money – like buying a new house, car, or maybe an island – how much do you really get after taxes?

With a jackpot that high, it's safe to say that no matter how much in taxes is taken out, you'd still be sitting pretty on quite a sweet chunk of change in the end. But in case you want to start calculating your potential take-home dollars now, we've tracked down some online lottery payout calculators for you to play with.

When it comes to Powerball, your payout will vary depending on some factors, including whether or not you have to pay state taxes. Of course, the accuracy of the online calculators may not be fully in line with what you actually end up with. So if you happen to win, experts say you should consult with a financial advisor.

Now, your winnings depend on whether you decide to take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout. According to the Powerball website, "jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years. The annual payments increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment. The 30 payments added up equal the value of the annuity."

LOTTO PAYOUT CALCULATORS

Omni Calculator breaks down what your payout amount will be for both the lump sum option and the annuity option, depending on what state you reside in and your filing status.

AfterLotto.com has you choose your state, enter the estimated jackpot value and lets you see the payout amount for both the lump sum option and the annuity option. For example, if you live in Florida, which has no state tax, the tool calculates what you would take home.

LotteryCritic.com came up with slightly different calculations for Floridians when it comes to the cash option take-home amount.

LotteryUSA.com lets you choose your filing status and state to try and determine the take-home amount.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Note: The tips offered by experts above do not guarantee winning Powerball numbers.