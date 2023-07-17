Powerball: Hundreds win cash prize in Florida in recent drawing | Check your tickets!

Check your tickets! Though no one won the multi-million dollar Powerball jackpot prize over the weekend, hundreds of lottery players in Florida have something to cash out.

The jackpot rolled over to $900 million after no one matched all five numbers – plus the Powerball – to win the jackpot on Saturday.

In Florida, however, lottery officials said hundreds of people matched at least four numbers to win $100, while eight people won at least $50,000 and one player hit a $100,000 jackpot prize.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were: 2, 9, 43, 55, and 57 and the Powerball was 18.

The next Powerball drawing for $900 million is on Monday, July 17.