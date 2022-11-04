Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage.

Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.

Officials in Volusia and Flagler counties met on Friday with staff from FEMA, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start making safety plans. Ocean wave run-up is expected to reach the dune line, possibly causing further erosion and additional damage to seawalls and coastal buildings. Those living along the coast are being told to take precautions and consider moving to a safer location as soon as possible.

Beach ramps will be closed in Volusia County when tides become too high. People are asked to stay off the beach for the next week due to the dangers.

Residents in Flagler Beach are closely watching the forecast and are starting to prepare. Michael Venditti lives in Surfside estates and said he's confident in his community preparedness. "We got tools, we got sandbags, this community pulls together when there's something like this."

Carl Henderson and Judy Clay along with Venditti have lived in Florida for decades and know it's better to be prepared than to panic. "If they feel like they need sand, sandbags, we have those already, and people can get them filled up, put them on their homes if they want to," Clay said.