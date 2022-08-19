Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone Four has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical system is not expected to be a threat to Florida.

Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Early Friday evening, the disturbance was centered about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, moving at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to approach the coast of northeastern Mexico on Saturday and make landfall there Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Warning

The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River

The lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River

The area of low pressure is expected to become a tropical depression today or tomorrow. There is now a 70% chance of that happening.