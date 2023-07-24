Potential list of candidates grows for special election in House District 35

article

A second Republican candidate has formally entered a special election in House District 35 in Orange and Osceola counties.

Orlando Republican Scott Alan Moore was listed Monday on the state Division of Elections website as a candidate in the special election to replace former Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican was named as president of South Florida State College last month.

Republican Erika Booth, an Osceola County School Board member, last week became the first candidate to enter the race formally.

Four other potential candidates were listed on the state website Monday as having campaign accounts open to run in the November 2024 election for the seat. They can shift the accounts to run in the special election.

Those potential candidates are Democrats Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzman and Tom Keen, and Republican Ken Davenport. The special primary election is scheduled for Nov. 7, with a special general election on Jan. 16.