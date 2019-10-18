Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor: Tornado watch extended to 2:00 p.m. for Central Florida counties

A tornado watch has been extended to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and which includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties.

Download app | Live radar

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Nestor from tropical storm status to a Post-Tropical Cyclone.

"Nestor loses its tropical characteristics and becomes a post-tropical low pressure system," the NHC said. "Strong gusty winds and storm surge still affecting the coast of the Florida Panhandle."

The storm is centered about 70 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida. It had top sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving at 9 mph. A tornado watch has been issued for Central Florida until noon Saturday as the state begins to feel the affects of Nestor.

RELATED: Tractor-trailer overturns as Tropical Storm Nestor brings strong winds to Central Florida

"Gotta stay on guard. There's a vigorous line of showers and strong storms that have managed to pop off a few tornadoes around southwestern Florida," said Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

Advertisement

Residents in Polk County are reporting damage to homes, trees and debris on the ground. No injuries have been reported yet.

Conditions will improve by late Saturday afternoon, as the storm lifts quickly to the northeast, passing through North Carolina on Sunday and moving offshore by the afternoon. Our rain chance will drop to around 20 percent on Sunday, with fewer clouds and more sunshine.

Be sure to have the Fox 35 Weather App downloaded to get weather alerts right at your fingertips.