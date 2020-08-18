Possible tornado causes flooding, significant damage in DeLand

Severe weather in Volusia County, including a Tornado Warning, brought heavy rain and wind to the DeLand area, causing significant flooding and damage.

The National Weather Service will examine the damage to confirm if a tornado actually touched down and how intense the storm system was.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared video on Twitter of a box truck overturning amid the possible tornado.

The tweet said: "Video from inside a box truck that overturned, after being in the middle of a possible tornado this afternoon, in Deland. The driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises. You never know when weather can turn your life upside down. #ArriveAlive"

Video from the City of DeLand's Twitter account showed flooding on New York Avenue at Florida Avenue.

There were also reports of downed trees and powerlines.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also tweeted storm damage on Pine Street and the surrounding area in DeLand.

FOX 35 Viewer Brandi Gross gave us permission to use her video.

The video shows deteriorating conditions as the storm causes the sky to get darker and the thunder and rain to kick in.

FOX 35 Viewer Carmel Bardin sent us this photo of a tree that fell down on her car in a parking lot on Stone Street in DeLand.

She said no one was inside the car when the tree fell.

Photo courtesy: Carmel Bardin

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office and DeLand Police Department tweeted that they are working together to reunite families that may have been separated during the storm or can't find one another amid the extensive damage.

The City of DeLand posted on Facebook that the damage seems to be contained to a northern section of DeLand, north of Plymouth Avenue both east and west of North Woodland Avenue.

Officials say, so far, there are no reports of any injuries.

First responders ask people to avoid the area to allow crews to respond to homes.

A team of FOX 35 reporters was in the area where the storm left the most damage.

On Tuesday evening, the Red Cross deployed its Disaster Action Team to connect with residents and provide emergency assistance to those in need.

Director of Community Information for Volusia County Government Kevin Captain said in a news release just after 8 p.m., in part: "Over 11,000 homes and businesses are without power. Duke Energy is mobilizing regional resources in the efforts to promptly restore power. County and city public works crews are clearing trees and roads. The American Red Cross is set up at the Lowes on International Speedway Boulevard in DeLand providing meals, water and tarps."

Captain said affected residents in need of sheltering assistance or food and basic supplies should visit the Red Cross, which is stationed at the Lowe's parking lot, located at 303 E. International Speedway Blvd., in DeLand.

Affected residents will be asked to provide proof of residence.

