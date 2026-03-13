Possible overdose-turned suspicious death investigation in Marion County

The Brief Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death on Silver Road. An adult woman was found unresponsive Friday evening and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are asking anyone who saw activity in the area between 4–7 p.m. to contact investigators.



Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death after responding to a possible overdose Friday evening, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Silver Road. When they arrived, deputies and crews with Marion County Fire Rescue found an adult woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives responded and are investigating the case as a suspicious death. The woman has not yet been identified.

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Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the area between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (352) 732-9111.

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Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available. Check back for updates.