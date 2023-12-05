Semi overturns, spilling antifreeze on major Florida highway; delays expected: 'will take time to clean up'

article

Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 75 after a semi hauling cases of antifreeze overturned Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened southbound on I-75 near the 356-mile marker, about two miles south of County Road 326 in Marion County.

The crash "will take time to clean up" as crews work to remove the spilled cases of antifreeze, the truck and its trailer, an FHP spokesperson said.

