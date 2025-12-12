Port St. Lucie's Sgt. LeVasseur recovering from eye damage, bullet shrapnel

The Brief A Port St. Lucie officer who was critically injured is recovering at the hospital. Sgt. Erik LeVasseur was critically injured after he was shot at while investigating a disturbance call on Dec. 1. His eyes were damaged, and he currently can't see, the department said.



A Port St. Lucie officer who was critically injured following a shooting this month, is currently recovering with no concerns of brain damage, police say.

Sgt. Erik LeVasseur was critically injured after he was shot at while investigating a disturbance call in the area of Tradition Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard on Dec. 1.

What we know:

Sgt. LeVasseur was the only officer injured.

In an update posted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department on Dec. 11, it was reported that there are no longer concerns of brain damage. He's awake, alert and recovering at the Trauma ICU at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

On Tuesday, surgeons removed additional fragments of bullet shrapnel lodged deeper than expected, police said. LeVasseur's eyes were damaged, and he currently can't see.

"Doctors advise that it will take time, healing, and potential future procedures, including eye surgeries—to better determine his long-term prognosis," Port St. Lucie Police said.

Police said LeVasseur is awaiting a consultation regarding potential reconstructive surgery on his face.

What we know about the suspect?

The suspect, who died by officer force, reportedly had an AK-47-style weapon, the department said.