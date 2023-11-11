Port St. Lucie man dead after veering off roadway and striking pole, FHP says

A 21-year-old man from Port St. Lucie is dead after veering off I-4 and colliding with a concrete poll, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Early Saturday morning, a sedan was traveling near eastbound on I-4 approaching I-95, a crash report said. For unknown reasons, the car did not remain in the lane and ran off the roadway onto the eastbound grass shoulder, the report states. The car continued moving on the grass before hitting a concrete poll, troopers said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

This crash remains under investigation.



