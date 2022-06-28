Port Saint Lucie woman wins $1 million in scratch-off game.

article

The best odds to become a millionaire were given to this Port Saint Lucie woman.

LeeAnn Rivera, 39, won $1 million from the Florida Lottery "500X THE CASH" Scratch-off game. This game costs $50 to purchase and offers up to a top prize of $25 million.

LeeAnn decided to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The winning "500X THE CASH" lottery ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 198 North A1A in Satellite Beach. The retailer also receives a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.