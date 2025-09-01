Man hospitalized after shooting in Port Orange neighborhood, police say

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help and resources are available. Call or text 988 to reach the 988 Lifeline. You can also talk with someone at 988lifeline.org.

A large police investigation is underway in a Port Orange neighborhood.

The Port Orange Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post that it was investigating an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon in the Willow Run neighborhood, near Chamale Lane and Kerry Court.

Police said officers were called to a home in reference to a man in a mental health crisis. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. The man's condition was not immediately known.

Photos and videos from FOX 35 cameras showed a home surrounded by yellow police tape and several law enforcement vehicles parked in the neighborhood. A video shared with FOX 35 showed several officers running towards the house.

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.