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Port Orange investigators search backyard for evidence in connection to 2012 investigation

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Published  March 26, 2026 11:07pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
Port Orange home investigated in 2012 death, police say

Port Orange home investigated in 2012 death, police say

Port Orange Police are investigating a home in connection to a 2012 investigation. Though the details of the current investigation aren't known, the home belonged to James Maxwell, who is behind bars in connection to a 2012 crime. 

The Brief

    • Port Orange Police returned to a residence on Brandy Hills Drive on Thursday, March 26, 2026, to execute a new search warrant related to a cold case investigation dating back to 2012.
    • The property was formerly owned by James Maxwell, who is currently serving multiple life sentences for the murder of two women, one of whom was discovered buried in the backyard over a decade ago.
    • Neighbors reported seeing investigators using heavy equipment to dismantle the back patio under a blue tarp as they seek to recover new evidence made accessible by recent developments in the case.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Investigators are working to recover evidence at a Port Orange home in connection to a 2012 investigation after a woman was buried in the backyard.

FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger reported that officers were focused on the backyard, Tuesday night, as they worked to uncover evidence in connection to a 2012 investigation. 

What we know:

Officers were parked outside a residence on Brandy Hills Drive in Port Orange, Thursday night, March 26 in a reported attempt to obtain a search warrant. 

Police said they aimed to uncover evidence in connection to an investigation that began over 10 years ago – in 2012. 

Cleavenger reported that officers placed a blue tarp, covering the entrance of the fence leading to the backyard. Neighbors reported that officers used equipment to take out the back patio. 

Police said new circumstances allowed investigators to get a search warrant for the home. 

What happened in 2012? 

The home belonged to James Maxwell – who lived at the home in 2012 – and is currently behind bars for murder. 

Maxwell is serving multiple life sentences for murdering two women and burying one woman in the backyard. 

What we don't know:

Few details were provided regarding what officers were searching for Thursday evening. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Port Orange Police Department and reporting from FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger. 

Crime and Public Safety