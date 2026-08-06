Port Canaveral begins $95 million expansion project for Terminal 10

The Brief Canaveral Port Authority released new details and renderings for the Terminal 10's $95 million expansion project. The project will include a new modern look inside, expanded areas for security screening and luggage, and updated HVAC systems. The project is expected to be completed in November 2027.



Port Canaveral's Terminal 10 is about to get a new look and more space as the port prepares to welcome bigger cruise ships.

Canaveral Port Authority announced Thursday that construction had begun on a $95 million expansion project at the terminal.

What we know:

The project will include a reimagined terminal with a modern look, a glass facade to allow in more natural light and colorful artwork.

There will also be expanded areas for security screening and luggage areas, new elevators and escalators and updated HVAC systems.

Officials released renderings of what the upgrades will look like.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Artist rendering of a renovated Cruise Terminal 10 at Port Canaveral. (Credit: Canaveral Port Authority)

Miami-based architectural firm Bermello Ahamil is behind the design of the updated terminal, while Orlando's PCL Construction Services will build the actual facility.

Once complete, it will total 145,000 square feet, which is about 30% bigger than the current space, according to officials.

"Our cruise business investments are highly focused on ensuring that guest arrivals and departures are comfortable, efficient, and above all, support the high-quality experience we provide for our cruise partners and their guests," said Port Canaveral CEO Captain John W. Murray in a news release.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2027.

Officials said the Terminal 10 updates are part of Port Canaveral Advantage, a capital improvement program that includes technology enhancements, facility upgrades and other updates across the port's operations.

Port Canaveral services seven major cruise lines with over 1,000 sailings across 18 ships.