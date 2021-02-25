Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site opens at Walmart in Orlando

Walmart is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event at the store at 3101 W. Princeton Street in Orlando on Thursday.

The store expects the event to last for several weeks, depending on vaccine supply.

You must meet one of the following criteria to be eligible for a vaccine:

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patient contact and residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Those who are eligible can schedule an appointment at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine and insurance is not required. Appointments for a second dose will be made while at the first appointment.

"We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. "We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of thepandemic."

Many other Walmart locations across Florida are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 and older. This is part of the store's partnership with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to increase access to the vaccine across the country.

Eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly through a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites: walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.