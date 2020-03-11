Polling stations taking extra precautions over coronavirus

Orange County elections officials are taking extra precautions at polling locations in light of coronavirus concerns.

"We will have hand sanitizer, we’ll have wipes. Our poll workers will be wiping down the common areas," explains Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

In Osceola and Volusia counties, they are doing the same thing. Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson even has personalized hand sanitizer for his workers.

"I will do everything it takes to make sure our workers and the voters have high hygiene within the precincts and that everything runs smoothly," he says.

"I think it comes down to the personal decision by the voters on how they want to participate in the election. If they feel comfortable going to their polling place, they can go there," says Cowles.

In Orange County, voters are allowed to bring their own pen or pencil there are worries about coronavirus. There are other options as well.

"If a person is an older person who doesn’t think they should be out and around people, they can have a member of their family bring a note down here as a designee and pick up a vote by mail ballot," Cowles adds.

Early voting has already begun in Florida and continues through Sunday. Election Day for the Florida Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 17.

