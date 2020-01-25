Polk deputies searching for teenager wanted on four counts of attempted murder

article

Deputies in Polk County are searching for Malakia Askew, 17, following a shooting on Norfolk Circle in unincorporated Lakeland.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Askew fired several rounds from a handgun a group of people in a yard on Norfolk Circle.

One of the bullets struck a person in the leg and they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Askew is wanted on four counts of attempted murder, shooting into a building, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, improper exhibition of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

According to deputies, Askew frequents the Griffin Avenue Apartments in north Lakeland and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

