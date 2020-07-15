Polk County teen killed during dispute over marijuana, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating after they said a teenager was fatally shot during a dispute over "free marijuana."

The shooting allegedly happened on Tuesday at a residence near Bartow.

Deputies said the 19-year old victim and another teenager had gone to smoke marijuana at the home of a third person, but an altercation began when the resident asked for money from both the house guests. Deputies said when they refused to pay, the suspect shot the victim twice.

The victim was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going. Authorities did not identify the victim or the suspect and no other details were immediately released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.