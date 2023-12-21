Animal cruelty investigation underway after 100 cats, 100 chickens found in Polk County mobile home: PCSO

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Frostproof on Thursday evening where they found about 100 cats and 100 chickens and ducks inside a mobile home.

READ: Duke Energy tests solar farm floating on water in clean energy pilot project

According to PCSO, Sheriff Grady Judd was with the PCSO Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit for a reported hoarder situation where two women lived in a mobile home.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

"The investigation has just begun; I'll give you more information [Friday]," Judd said. "But it appears over 200 animals were neglected at best and abused at worst."

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Check back for details.