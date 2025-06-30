Polk County man hospitalized after being shot during SWAT standoff: Sheriff Grady Judd

The Brief A domestic call in Poinciana turned into a standoff after a man fired at deputies. SWAT shot the suspect after he aimed a gun at officers; he is in critical condition. FDLE is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting, as per protocol.



A shooting involving law enforcement officers in Polk County unfolded Monday afternoon following a call about a domestic disturbance at a home in Poinciana.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Wilfredo Ramon Morales was seen arguing with his wife in the garage when deputies arrived.

As one deputy instructed the woman to move toward safety, Morales allegedly fired at both her and the deputy, striking the patrol vehicle’s window. No one was injured in the initial exchange.

Morales then barricaded himself inside the house, prompting a SWAT response. Authorities say he later reappeared in the garage with a gun pointed at his chest, taunting deputies to shoot him.

No deputies were injured.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Morales has a history of mental health issues. Authorities have not confirmed whether any prior domestic calls were made to the residence. Investigators have not yet disclosed the specific number of shots fired or how many deputies discharged their weapons.

Big picture view:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is handling the internal aspects of the case, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct the external review — a standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting in the state. Deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.