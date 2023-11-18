Polk County firefighter's car engulfed in flames after deadly I-4 crash: Officials

article

A Polk County firefighter died on Saturday morning after his car was engulfed in flames on I-4, according to deputies.

Polk County Fire Rescue says they're mourning the loss of 41-year-old Brian Herr who was off-duty when he died. Herr was a firefighter/paramedic hired by the department in March 2023 after relocating to Florida from Chicago, according to officials.

Herr lived in Wesley Chapel and was a first-generation fire service member, according to Polk County Fire Rescue. Officials say he is survived by his two sons and mother.

"We are all grieving at the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Heer who was just starting out on his career with Polk County Fire Rescue. Firefighter/Paramedic Herr was an outstanding member of this department. His teamwork and positive attitude shined tremendously during his short time with Polk County Fire Rescue. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers," said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the single vehicle crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. between U.S. Highway 27 and Old Grade Road in Polk City. The sheriff's office says when deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived, a 2007 gray Toyota Camry was on fire.

The fire was extinguished and Herr died inside, according to officials.

Herr was headed west in the inside lane of I-4 and began merging into the middle lane at the same time as an unknown vehicle that was also merging from the outside lane, according to PCSO.

According to evidence and witness statements, Herr swerved back into the inside lane, and the unknown vehicle swerved back to the outside lane. Officials say there was no evidence and a witness confirmed that the two cars never collided.

When Herr swerved back, his car began to hydroplane and spin, according to authorities. Deputies say the car entered the center grass median of the interstate and the passenger side of the car hit a large grouping of trees.

The Toyota was immediately fully engulfed in flames, according to investigators.

Deputies say at the time of the crash it was dark, the roadway was wet, and there was very little ambient lighting in the area.

Two westbound lanes of I-4 were closed for approximately four hours after the crash. Officials say the crash investigation is ongoing.